Kabir Khan's next titled 'Babbar Sher'; shooting schedule revealed

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Kabir Khan's next titled 'Babbar Sher'; shooting schedule revealed

By Aikantik Bag 02:57 pm Dec 28, 202302:57 pm

'Babbar Sher' is set to go on floors in 2024

Kabir Khan is one of the most adept directors in Bollywood, and he is currently working on Chandu Champion, headlined by Kartik Aaryan. As fans are eager for its release next year, Pinkvilla has reported that the director has already locked his next project. The film, which has been tentatively titled Babbar Sher, is said to be a very ambitious project headlined by an A-lister.

2/3

A-list superstar approached for 'Babbar Sher'

Insiders have told Pinkvilla that Khan and his writing partner Sumit Arora have crafted a grand human drama called Babbar Sher, centered around a "lion-hearted" protagonist. Khan is eager to cast an A-list superstar in the lead role and has already pitched the concept to a top actor who expressed interest. According to a source, "The basics of the script is locked and he will be proceeding to casting from the month of January."

3/3

'Babbar Sher's production timeline

Khan plans to kick off Babbar Sher in the latter half of 2024. In the meantime, his current project, Chandu Champion, is set for a June 2024 release. This social drama marks Aaryan's first collaboration with Khan and his second with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Satyaprem Ki Katha. Chandu Champion is reportedly based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.