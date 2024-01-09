Happy birthday, Farhan Akhtar: His critically acclaimed titles





A filmmaker, writer, actor, and singer- Farhan Khan dons many hats and aces each one of them. The multi-faceted star of Indian cinema, Khan has given us many of his memorable works whether it was in the capacity of director or an actor. On his 50th birthday on Tuesday, we bring you some of his best titles in which he either acted or directed.

'Dil Chahta Hai'

When talking about Khan's accomplishments, you can't miss mentioning his directorial debut film Dil Chahta Hai. A cult classic that was released in 2001, it stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. The film which revolves around three best friends, also marked Akhtar and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani's debut as producers under their banner Excel Entertainment.

'Lakshya'

After Dil Chahta Hai, Akhtar directed Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead. Lakshya is a war drama that was released in 2004. Although it initially received mixed reviews, the film eventually gained a cult following over the years. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in important roles. The film's music was composed by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy (SEL).

'Rock On!!'

Akhtar had already established himself as a director with Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya. In 2008, he made his acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's musical drama film Rock On!!, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Luke Kenny, and Prachi Desai. Though it was an average collector at the box office, it won at least seven Filmfare Awards. Rock On!! also marked Akhtar's singing debut.

'Don'

One of the most popular films of Akhtar's directorial career is the Don franchise led by Shah Rukh Khan. A remake of the 1978 film starring Bachchan in the lead, the multi-starrer title also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rampal, Irani, Pavan Malhotra, and others. It was made as a homage to Chandra Barot's movie which was co-written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra cast Akhtar in his 2014 film ﻿Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The sports biopic is based on the life of Milkha Singh, The Flying Sikh. Divya Dutta, Prakash Raj, Yograj Singh, Malhotra, and Meesha Shafi were cast in supporting roles while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen in an extended cameo. Akhtar won many accolades for his role, including an IIFA Award.