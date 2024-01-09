'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi suffers serious injury in Israel-Hamas war

Israel-Hamas war: 'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi severely injured in battle

Singer-actor Idan Amedi, famous for his role in the popular Netflix series Fauda, was severely injured while serving as an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservist in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, the Israeli embassy in Greece said in an online post. Per reports, the actor's father has confirmed that his life is no longer in danger. Amedi joined the military campaign in Gaza with the Combat Engineering Corps following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas in southern Israel.

Why does this story matter?

On October 7, Israel declared war on Hamas, following their land-sea-air assault on towns near the Gaza border. The Hamas attack resulted in over 1,400 casualties, predominantly civilians. Additionally, Palestinian groups took several Israelis, foreigners, and dual nationals hostage during the conflict. Notably, Amedi is not the only actor associated with the show to join the forces. Lior Raz—another actor from the series—also took to the front lines, while crew member Matan Meir tragically lost his life in the conflict.

Friends, family requested prayers for his recovery

Following the injury, the actor was quickly transported to Sheba Medical Center for emergency surgery. Amedi's cousin, Ayelet, took to Instagram to request prayers for his recovery. The 35-year-old actor—born in Jerusalem to Kurdish immigrants—is extremely proud of his heritage and often concludes his concerts with a Kurdish song. A father of two, he previously served in the IDF Combat Engineering Corps's 603rd Battalion from 2006 to 2009.

Here's a post by the official 'Fauda' channel about Amedi

Amedi called for unity among Israelis in a recent video

In a recent video from Gaza, Amedi reportedly called for unity among Israelis, saying, "I join my brother reservists in calling on the politicians, all the media outlets, and everyone: Whoever doesn't have something good to say, simply shut your mouths. The people of Israel live." He also mentioned that after 90 days of fighting, they continued to destroy the Hamas terrorist organization's short-range missile sites, launch sites, and command facilities.

Know more about 'Fauda' and actor Amedi

Fauda, translating to "chaos" in Arabic, achieved significant global success on Netflix after the platform licensed the first four seasons. Amedi, who is also a musician, gained recognition for his song Warrior's Pain, depicting the post-traumatic journey of a soldier returning from war. The song rapidly climbed the charts in 2010 following Amedi's performance on the Israeli music competition show Kochav Nolad, also known as A Star is Born.