US: University of Pennsylvania president resigns amid antisemitism controversy

US: University of Pennsylvania president resigns amid antisemitism controversy

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:40 am Dec 10, 202310:40 am

UPenn's President Liz Magill and board chair resign as antisemitism testimony draws backlash

University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) President M Elizabeth Magill resigned from her post on Saturday (local time) amid intense criticism for appearing to dodge a question on campus antisemitism. However, UPenn Board of Trustees Chairperson Scott L Bok said in an email, "She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law." This came four days after she allegedly evaded a question on whether calls for the genocide of Jews constituted harassment per the university's rules during a congressional hearing.

Why does this story matter?

During a five-hour grilling before the US Congress on Tuesday, Magill and her Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) counterparts were questioned over their institutions' response to the growing anti-Jewish hate. In their testimonies, the three university leaders each condemned antisemitism but faced sharp criticism over their vague responses to certain questions. Notably, antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents have allegedly increased in the United States (US) and other nations amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Bok tenders resignation after Magill

Shortly after Bok announced Magill's resignation, he confirmed that he was also stepping down from his post amid the ongoing row. As per a statement from Bok published by the Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper, he said, "I concluded that, for me, now was the right time to depart." Furthermore, a university spokesperson later confirmed Bok's resignation. To recall, Magill's response invited condemnation from the White House, university donors, and some faculty members and students too.

Origin of controversy surrounding Magill

The controversy was triggered after Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik pushed Magill to clarify whether students calling for the genocide of Jews would receive punishment under the university's norms. Stefanik appeared to conflate calls for an intifada—an Arabic term for uprising used to define both violent and peaceful protests against Israel's occupation of Palestine—with hypothetical calls for genocide, reported The Guardian. While Magill stated disciplinary action would depend on the context, Stefanik demanded a "yes" or "no" answer, which she didn't.

Evil, plain, simple: Magill's response to controversy

Amid the row, Magill shared an X video on Wednesday to elaborate on her answer and condemned calls for the genocide of Jewish people in more unequivocal words. "I was not focused on, but I should have been (during the congressional hearing), the irrefutable fact that a call for genocide of Jewish people is a call for some of the most terrible violence human beings can perpetrate," stated Magill. "It's evil, plain and simple," she added in the two-minute-long video.

Stefanik reacts to Magill resigning as Pennsylvania president

Reacting to Magill's resignation, Stefanik said on Saturday that her "forced resignation" is the "bare minimum of what is required" and suggested MIT and Harvard to follow suit. "One down. Two to go," Stefanik tweeted. She also stated, "This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most 'prestigious' higher education institutions in America."

