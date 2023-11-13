Gaza's biggest hospital 'not functioning anymore' amid Israeli bombing: WHO

By Prateek Talukdar 12:46 pm Nov 13, 202312:46 pm

Gaza's largest medical facility al-Shifa Hospital is no longer functional

Gaza's largest medical facility, al-Shifa Hospital, is no longer functional amid "constant gunfire and bombings in the area," World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Calling the situation "dire and perilous," he called for an immediate ceasefire, adding that "the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly." Three newborns and seven critical patients died at the hospital amid power outages as Israeli forces are obstructing hospital staff by blockading hospitals in northern Gaza, Reuters reported.

Why does this story matter?

Israel has been targeting the al-Shifa Hospital complex, claiming that it houses Hamas's main command center and is being used as a shield by senior Hamas leaders. Israel is bombing other hospitals in northern Gaza, including Al-Nasr Children's Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, among others. It has so far killed 11,180 people in Gaza, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women. It revised the death toll in Hamas's October 7 attack from 1,400 to 1,200.

Hospital authorities say Israel lying about helping

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have offered 300 liters of fuel to al-Shifa Hospital, but the staff couldn't accept it because of Hamas. It also promised to shift the babies to safety but claimed that Hamas officials prevented it. Hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya called Israeli claims "lies," adding that 300 liters of fuel would power generators for not more than 15 minutes. Reportedly, 36 newborn babies in incubators are at risk of dying.

EU, US criticize Hamas for using hospitals, civilians as shield

The European Union criticized Hamas for using "hospitals and civilians as human shields" while urging Israel to exercise "maximum restraint" in safeguarding civilians in Gaza. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan accused Hamas of violating the laws of war by using hospitals and civilian facilities to house fighters and weapons. US President Joe Biden spoke with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and called for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

22 hospitals, 49 health centers ceased operations: Palestinian government

The government in Gaza said that 22 hospitals and 49 health centers in Gaza have ceased operations due to Israeli attacks and fuel shortages. It accused Israel of launching targeted strikes on al-Shifa Hospital's intensive care unit, surgery building, and maternity ward. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its two Commando Brigade soldiers were killed in the fighting in northern Gaza, taking the total death toll in its ground operation against Hamas to 44.