Kerala CM attacks Modi government for supporting Israel's Gaza aggression

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:41 pm Oct 29, 202303:41 pm

CPI(M) leaders staging protest in Delhi over Israel's aggression in Gaza

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and top Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders staged a protest in Delhi on Sunday, demanding an end to Israel's "genocidal aggression" on Gaza amid its war against Hamas. Vijayan stated that the rally was organized to condemn the "inhuman genocide" against the "Palestinian people" and criticized the Indian government for "extending" its support to Israel.

Vijayan calls out Centre for abstaining from UNGA vote

"It is really shocking that the (Indian) government has gone to the extent of abstaining from discussion of the United Nations (UN) resolution, supporting Israel and the United States (US)," Vijayan highlighted. The Kerala CM's remarks come after India on Friday abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

This is inhuman barbarism, must stop: Yechury

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechury highlighted the loss of lives in the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict at the rally. "Till now, the figures show that more than 8,000 people have died. How many bodies are buried under the rumble is only a guess," he said. "This is inhuman barbarism. This must stop. The UN call for humanity must be implemented," Yechury added.

Hamas leader participated in protest program virtually: BJP

The protest also comes a day after Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Surendran alleged that Hamas leader Khaled Mashal took part in a protest event that was put together by an Islamist group in the state. Viral videos showed Mashal virtually taking part in the pro-Palestine rally held in Malappuram district on Friday. The party has sought legal action against the organizers and the participants.

Blast at Christian prayer meeting in Kerala kills 1: Report

Separately, a woman was killed and more than 35 people were injured in an explosion on Sunday at a Christian group's conference center in Kochi's Kalamassery. The blast occurred during a prayer meeting of the Christian denomination "Jehovah's Witnesses." At the time of the explosion, there were almost 2,000 people inside the hall. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the anti-terror agencies, the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to send teams to Kerala.