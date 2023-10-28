Rahul Gandhi targets BJP over farmer loans in Chhattisgarh

By Riya Baibhawi 08:18 pm Oct 28, 202308:18 pm

Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, promised to waive off farmers' loans in Chhattisgarh again if his party came to power in the upcoming assembly elections. The Gandhi scion was campaigning in Kanker ahead of the assembly elections. Gandhi also vowed that the Congress would conduct a caste-based census if it won the polls, accusing the Centre of being afraid to do so.

Gandhi targets BJP over farmer loans

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi said the party has waived over Rs. 14 lakh crores worth of loans for industrialists. He said the Congress, in its first decision after winning the 2018 assembly elections, waived thousands of crores in loans. He added that Rs. 23,000 crore were distributed between 26 lakh farmers, while Rs. 7,000 each was given to five lakh laborers.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be held in two phases between November 7 and November 17. Results will be announced on December 3. The state is currently ruled by a Congress-led government under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The tenure of the incumbent assembly, which has 90 members, will end on January 3, 2024. Gandhi will rally in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies on Sunday.

Congress announces 1st list of candidates

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel will contest from the Patan seat, while Deputy CM TS Singh Deo will fight from his bastion, Ambikapur. Of the 90 candidates, 33 are from Scheduled Tribe (ST), 29 are from Other Backward Class (OBC), 10 are from Scheduled Caste (SC), and 15 are from general categories, while three are minorities. Fourteen tickets have also been given to women.

