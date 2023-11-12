Tried to work constructively, positively: Justin Trudeau on India-Canada row

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:43 pm Nov 12, 202305:43 pm

Will unequivocally stand up for rule of law: Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again reiterated the claim that the Indian government was involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in July on Canadian soil. Trudeau said that Canada has reached out to India "to get to the bottom of this matter" and to allies to investigate Nijjar's killing, adding that Canada will always "stand up for the rule of law."

Why does this story matter?

Relations between New Delhi and Ottawa have been stained for a while now due to the latter's alleged leniency toward Khalistani supporters. In September, Trudeau accused India of orchestrating Nijjar's assassination in British Columbia and expelled an Indian diplomat, worsening diplomatic ties. Notably, Trudeau's statement came after United States State Secretary Antony Blinken stated that the US wants Canada to move forward with its probe and that India must play a role in making that happen.

Trudeau highlights violation of Vienna Convention by India

Claiming that Canada has "very serious" reasons to believe that Indian government agents were involved in Nijjar's assassination, Trudeau argued that India's move "to kick out" 40 Canadian diplomats violated their rights under the Vienna Convention. "If bigger countries can violate international law without consequences, then the whole world gets more dangerous for everyone," he told reporters on Sunday.

Will unequivocally always stand up for rule of law: Trudeau

Despite the strained relationship, Trudeau stated that Canada has tried to work constructively and positively with India and will continue to do so. "This is not a fight we want to be having right now, but we will unequivocally always stand up for the rule of law because that's who Canada is," added the Canadian prime minister.

India-Canada ties turned 'worst-ever' over Nijjar row: Report

Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, Michael Kugelman, claimed earlier this week that the relationship between India and Canada was in "deep crisis, perhaps its worst ever." "Each side may have a strong interest in the crisis not getting completely out of control, but that doesn't mean there are strong incentives to resolve the crisis," he said.