Pakistan: 2.5 lakh Afghans flee amid crackdown on 'illegal migrants'

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:44 pm Nov 12, 202301:44 pm

Over 2.5 lakh Afghans have fled Pakistan amid crackdown on illegal migrants

More than 2.5 lakh Afghan nationals were reportedly forced to leave Pakistan over the past few weeks after the government intensified its crackdown on foreign nationals, including migrants allegedly lacking proper documentation. In southern Sindh province, Pakistani police conducted nighttime raids on residences, apprehending Afghan families, per activists. Human rights lawyer Moniza Kakar said, "They've been arresting hundreds of Afghan nationals daily, sparing neither children nor women," since the October 31 deadline for undocumented migrants to exit the country voluntarily.

Why does this story matter?

The Pakistani government issued an ultimatum in September for all "unregistered foreign nationals" to leave the country by November 1. Since the deadline passed, authorities started detaining "illegal" migrants at deportation centers. Earlier, several people were charged under the Foreigners Act of 1946, which criminalizes unauthorized entry into Pakistan. Several human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have expressed grave concerns about the move, alleging a "complete lack of transparency."

Activists face challenges in assisting detained Afghans

Several activists, including Kakar, have been camping near detention facilities in Karachi to assist Afghans, per Associated Press. However, they encountered challenges in gaining access to the centers and obtaining information about Afgan refugees. She mentioned that even documented Afghans constantly face the risk of detention, causing many to remain indoors. Kakar accused Pakistani authorities of separating Afghan refugee children born in Pakistan from their families as they do not have any identity proof, even when their parents have documentation.

Pakistan's handling of refugees criticized by Human Rights Commission

The Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Hina Jilani, has also reportedly denounced the government's "one-size-fits-all approach" in dealing with refugees, asylum-seekers, and undocumented migrants. She called for a needs-based evaluation, particularly for those who entered Pakistan after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. Jilani also stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian aspect of Pakistan's Afghan communities, asserting they should not be viewed solely from a security perspective.

Detention and deportation centers official addresses allegations of mishandling

Meanwhile, the Sindh official in charge of detention and deportation centers in the province, Junaid Iqbal Khan, acknowledged "initial incidents" of mistaken identity involving documented refugees and even Pakistani citizens being transported to transit or detention facilities. However, he claimed that currently, only unregistered or undocumented foreigners are sent for deportation. In the last 10 days, approximately 2,000 detainees have been moved to a transit location, with multiple buses traveling daily to the Afghan border via the southwest Baluchistan province.

AI urged Pakistan government to stop detentions, deportation of Afghans

In a recent statement, Amnesty International (AI) urged the Pakistani government to immediately halt alleged "detentions, deportations, and widespread harassment of Afghan refugees." AI's Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns for South Asia, Livia Saccardi, claimed that thousands of Afghan refugees faced life threats in the Taliban-ruled country. "If the Pakistani government doesn't halt the deportations immediately, it will be denying thousands of at-risk Afghans, especially women and girls, access to safety, education and livelihood," she said.