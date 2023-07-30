Pakistan: 39 killed, 120+ injured in bomb-blast at political meeting

World

Pakistan: 39 killed, 120+ injured in bomb-blast at political meeting

Written by Ramya Patelkhana July 30, 2023 | 07:36 pm 1 min read

At least 39 people were killed and over 120 others injured in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a bomb explosion took place during a political party gathering on Sunday, reported AFP. The meeting was held by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district. The nature of the attack is yet to be ascertained, and no organization has claimed responsibility so far.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline