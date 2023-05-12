World

Islamabad HC grants Imran Khan bail for 2 weeks

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 12, 2023, 05:43 pm 2 min read

The Islamabad HC granted Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan bail for two weeks in the alleged Al-Qadir Trust corruption case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan bail for two weeks in the alleged Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Khan was arrested on Tuesday and later released following a Supreme Court order on Thursday. The country's apex court termed Khan's arrest illegal, while he called it an "abduction" and expressed apprehension that he would be arrested again.

Why does this story matter?

Ordering Khan's immediate release, Pakistan's SC rebuked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arresting Khan before he could file a pre-arrest bail plea.

It stated that the federal body had committed contempt of court by arresting Khan from the court premises.

Khan's arrest triggered violent protests against the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government amid a spiraling economy staring at a default.

Court issued notice to NAB

Reportedly, a two-member special division bench of Justices Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Saman Imtiaz presided over the hearing. The bench issued a notice to the NAB and directed the anti-corruption watchdog to submit a reply regarding Khan's arrest at the next hearing. Earlier, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaulla said that if Khan gets bail from the IHC, he will be arrested again later.

Khan facing over 120 cases

Per reports, Khan is facing a total of 121 cases across the country, which include charges of corruption, treason, blasphemy, inciting violence, and terrorism. He moved the Lahore High Court on May 6, requesting to club all cases against him in the Punjab province.

Khan granted bail in four cases

Khan filed plea to club cases against him

Khan's counsel, Haris Khan, told the court that the inquiry against Khan was turned into a probe with the intention of arresting the former PM "immediately." He said that Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), learned through the media that the inquiry had been converted into an investigation. Khan's counsel filed four additional pleas and urged the court to club all the cases against him.