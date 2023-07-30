Drunk passenger gropes mother-daughter duo on Delta's NY-Athens flight: Report

Drunk passenger gropes mother-daughter duo on Delta's NY-Athens flight: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 30, 2023 | 06:54 pm 3 min read

A drunk passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Athens allegedly groped a 16-year-old girl and her mother while the crew denied them help, per a lawsuit. The onboard staff allegedly served him liquor despite his bad behavior and inebriated condition. They also reportedly allowed him to exit the Athens airport without alerting the authorities about the alleged sexual assault.

More about Delta's New York-Athens flight incident

According to Fox News, the accused passenger was reportedly seated next to the minor girl and allegedly became aggressive toward her after she ignored him, seeing his condition. The man reportedly wanted to start a conversation with her. He asked for the girl's personal information and made "obscene gestures." When the girl's mother intervened, he callously disregarded her plea as well.

Drunk man groped girl, touched mother's thigh

The man's behavior reportedly terrified the girl, after which she buried her head in her mother's lap. However, shockingly, the man allegedly slid his fingers under her shirt to grope her, said the $2 million lawsuit. She then quickly jumped out of her seat, distancing herself from him. He also forced the mother to get up from her seat as he touched her thighs.

Airline staff showed indifference, advised women to be patient

As the man was allegedly creating a scene and began shouting loudly at the mother-daughter duo, they reported his behavior to the flight attendants. However, according to reports, they were met with indifference and just advised to "be patient." The man allegedly continued touching the minor again while mumbling incoherently and forcefully kicking the seats in front of them.

Flight attendants feigned helplessness

After repeated attacks, the mother reportedly begged for a change of seats, but the attendants pretended to be helpless. However, another male passenger offered to swap seats and sit between the accused and the mother for the remaining trip. After landing, he was allowed to exit the airport without action. The crew, however, apologized to the duo and offered them 5,000 free airline miles .

Similar incident reports on Indigo's Dubai-Amritsar flight

In a similar incident in May this year, an intoxicated passenger traveling on IndiGo's Dubai-Amritsar flight reportedly harassed an air hostess after she stopped him from disturbing other passengers. He also argued with her, raising his voice and creating a scene. The accused passenger, identified as Rajinder Singh, was arrested soon after the plane landed at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

