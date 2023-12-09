Meenakshi Lekhi denies answering Parliament question on Hamas's terrorist designation

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:16 pm Dec 09, 202304:16 pm

Meenakshi Lekhi has denied approving response to Parliament question on Hamas

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday refuted claims of approving a response to a question in the Lok Sabha about labeling Hamas a terrorist organization in India. Responding to reports and social media posts on the issue, she clarified that they were "misinformed" as she had not responded to any such Parliament question. This sparked demands from the opposition for an investigation into the alleged "forged response." Congress Kerala MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran posted the question.

The Israel-Hamas war has resulted in a significant loss of life and displacement. Palestinian terror group Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel—killing nearly 1,200— triggered the conflict. The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza reported nearly 17,500 deaths, while the United Nations (UN) stated around 1.87 million people have been displaced. India has condemned the October 7 "terror attacks" but also expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the Middle East, calling for a two-state solution for the Palestine issue.

Question on Hamas's terrorist status, response trigger controversy

Sudhakaran, who represents Kannur in the Lok Sabha, had asked unstarred question number 980, titled "Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation." He wanted to know if India's government planned to designate Hamas as a terrorist group and whether Israel had made such a request. In a purported response on behalf of the Centre, Lekhi is believed to have mentioned that relevant government departments consider declaring terrorist organizations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Will respond to 'technical error': MEA

After the response mentioning Lekhi's name went viral on social media, she denied signing any such document responding to the question on the declaration of Hamas as a terrorist organization. "You have been misinformed. I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer," she posted on X, tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Prime Minister's Office. Meanwhile, Jaishankar said the ministry would respond to this issue but added there seemed to be a "technical error."

Controversial document circulating on social media

Opposition demands investigation and clarification

However, this issue triggered controversy, with the opposition demanding a probe into the matter. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned Lekhi's denial, asking if the response was forged and termed it a "serious breach and violation of the rules." She requested clarification from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Moreover, Congress leader Amitabh Dubey challenged Lekhi's statement, inquiring, "Who logged in for you?" Lekhi assured the inquiry would reveal the people responsible for the unauthorized reply.

India's stance on Israel-Palestine issue

India has been firmly advocating for an independent Palestine state co-existing alongside Israel. However, after Hamas's October 7 attacks, India said there could be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking, urging both parties to create peaceful conditions. New Delhi has continued supporting the Palestinians through its bilateral development partnership. It also sent tons of aid to the residents of Gaza. It has also joined the international community in emphasizing the importance of protecting civilian lives.