Anurag Kashyap's latest thriller with Bobby Deol commences filming

Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad join Bobby in Anurag Kashyap's next

By Tanvi Gupta 05:00 pm May 19, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Anurag Kashyap has reportedly commenced shooting for his latest thriller in Mumbai, with Bobby Deol in the lead role. This follows last month's announcement of Deol's participation in the yet-to-be-titled project. Additionally, a recent casting report by Peeping Moon suggests that Deol will be joined by Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, and Saba Azad. All three will play crucial roles alongside Deol, with the plot revolving around his character.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Malhotra previously collaborated with Deol in Love Hostel, while this will be Malayalam actor George's debut in Hindi cinema. Azad, recognized for her role in SonyLIV's series Rocket Boys, is looking to target mass cinema with her role. Currently, the plot details remain undisclosed but it is known that the movie is a hard-hitting thriller based on a sensitive true event.

Behind the scenes

Film production details

The film, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, is penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee﻿. Sharma has previously worked on projects like NH10, Udta Punjab, and Paatal Lok, while Banerjee wrote Anushka Sharma's 2018 horror film Pari. The shooting reportedly began on May 14 and is expected to continue primarily in Mumbai until June. The plot will likely revolve around a man who is wrongfully accused of rape.

Upcoming projects

Upcoming projects of Deol, Malhotra: A look

This thriller adds to Deol's exciting lineup of upcoming projects. Last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Deol is now set to grace screens in Suriya's upcoming film Kanguva. The actor has reportedly also joined the cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK 109. Meanwhile, Malhotra, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, will next be seen in Baby John, headlined by Varun Dhawan.