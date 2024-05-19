Next Article

'Superheroes without genitalia': Richard Linklater laments Hollywood's 'sexless characters'

What's the story Renowned director Richard Linklater has voiced his concerns over the growing trend of creating "sexless characters" in Hollywood, particularly in superhero films. Speaking about his new film, Hit Man, which was a standout at last year's Venice Film Festival, Linklater described it as a "sexy crime thriller meets screwball comedy." The plot centers around Adria Arjona's character Maddy, who becomes the object of desire for Glen Powell's character. Hit Man will land on Netflix on June 7.

Linklater questioned Hollywood's shift from sexuality in cinema

In an interview with The Times of London, Linklater expressed his bewilderment at Hollywood's shift away from sexual themes. He stated, "Sex and violence is what cinema is great at. Sex was always the great seller; I don't know why they backed off from that." He criticized the industry for creating a new generation of "sexless" characters, particularly superheroes who "don't have genitalia, frankly."﻿

Linklater's 'Hit Man' emphasizes the role of sexual desire

Linklater further elaborated on the importance of sexual desire in Hit Man, where Powell's character risks everything for Arjona's character. The film tells the story of Gary Johnson—a professor who doubles as a fake hitman for the New Orleans Police Department. Things take a turn when he falls for his latest mark, Maddy. Linklater explained, "She's got to be the one that he will risk everything he's worked for, and everything he owns, just to sleep with her."

Linklater further elaborated on why sex should be included

Further elaborating on his point, the 63-year-old writer-director—who churned out classics like the Before trilogy—said, "It's also a film noir. [The female lead has] got to be hot because it's 100% from his perspective." He further added, "Sex is the thing that drives people to do all kinds of crazy things. Most fights, most male aggression, is sexual. So it's like, 'OK, we're not kidding around. They're going to be actually f**king, and enjoying it.'"

Linklater's upcoming project 'Merrily We Roll Along'

Linklater is also working on another long-term project titled Merrily We Roll Along, based on the 1981 stage musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth. The project began filming with Oscar nominee Paul Mescal before his rise to fame in the BBC romantic drama Normal People. The film is planned to be completed by 2041, with Linklater expressing: "I'll probably be around...And if I'm not, I have a few other people who could finish it."