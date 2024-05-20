Next Article

Demi Moore's 'The Substance' wows Cannes audience

Demi Moore's 'The Substance' earns record 13-minutes applause at Cannes

By Tanvi Gupta 10:01 am May 20, 202410:01 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Demi Moore made her debut in the official selection of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with the highly-anticipated horror thriller, The Substance. Directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, the film received a record-breaking 13-minute ovation, the longest thus far at this year's festival. This applause began as soon as the credits rolled and continued until the movie's end, surpassing the nine-minute ovation received by Selena Gomez's Emilia Pérez.

'The Substance' explores body horror with feminist perspective

The Substance, also starring Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Dennis Quaid (A Dog's Purpose), is a body horror film with a feminist twist. The plot revolves around a new product that promises to later people into the best version of themselves but with an unexpected twist. Despite the premiere screening starting 20 minutes late, the film received thunderous applause when it concluded around 1:00am on Sunday (local time).

'The Substance' sheds light on women's issues in Hollywood

The Substance tells the story of a once-famous actor, played by Moore, who is relegated to a fitness show due to her age. After being fired, she is offered a trial of the medical treatment the project is named for, promising a younger version of herself through cell replication. The film uses metaphors about women in Hollywood, age cruelty, and self-hatred repercussions. Fargeat described body horror as "the perfect vehicle to express the violence all these women's issues are about."

Moore and Fargeat expressed gratitude for warm reception

Moore, Qualley, and Fargeat were visibly pleased with the response to The Substance. The Flawless actor expressed her gratitude by throwing a kiss to the screen and saying "Thank you! Thank you!" She acknowledged that it was her first film to play at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, describing the experience as an "incredible ride." Fargeat also expressed her thanks to Cannes boss Thierry Fremaux.

'The Substance' acquired by Mubi; Moore's other Cannes roles

Global rights to The Substance were acquired by Mubi ahead of the festival, marking a significant night for the company as it expands its internal theatrical distribution under new boss Mark Boxer. In addition to her appearance at The Substance premiere, Moore is also serving as godmother for Chopard's Trophée Chopard gala ceremony and host of amfAR's 30th anniversary Cannes gala on Thursday.