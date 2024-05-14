Next Article

Anupam Kher welcomes acclaimed action director to 'Tanvi The Great'

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' enlists 'Jawan' action director Sunil

By Tanvi Gupta 02:36 pm May 14, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Anupam Kher's ambitious project Tanvi The Great is expanding and how! Kher recently announced that acclaimed action director Sunil Rodrigues has joined the team for his upcoming directorial venture. Taking to Instagram, the actor-director shared a Reel featuring Rodrigues, set to the iconic background music of Singham. Notably, Rodrigues is celebrated for his prowess as an action director in blockbuster films like Jawan, Pathaan, and Sooryavanshi.

High praise

'Dynamic, scientific, charismatic': Kher praised Rodrigues's skills

In his post, Kher lauded Rodrigues as one of the "most dynamic, scientific, and charismatic" action directors in the industry. He wrote, "Rod, as he is popularly known is one of the most dynamic, scientific and charismatic action man in our industry. He may look tough and overpowering but he is the gentlest person on the set. He also is a great storyteller!" "Thank you dearest #Rod for your love, brilliance and craftsmanship! Jai Ho!, (sic)," Kher said.

Mutual respect

'Working with Anupam was totally a different experience': Rodrigues

Rodrigues reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his pleasure at collaborating with Kher. "As an Action director working with Anupam Khar was totally a different experience for me. Your ability to embrace everyone's ideas and treat everyone with equal respect creates a positive and inspiring environment for every technician." He further praised Kher's dedication to fairness and hard-working nature as setting a remarkable example for all.

Film announcement

Kher announced 'Tanvi The Great' on his birthday

Tanvi The Great project was announced by Kher on his 69th birthday in March with a heartfelt message. He wrote, "Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world!" Bankrolled under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio, this film marks Kher's return to directing after a hiatus since his 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish.