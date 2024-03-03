Next Article

Shraddha Kapoor has turned 37 on Sunday. Happy birthday!

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday: Compilation of her funniest comebacks

By Tanvi Gupta 03:15 am Mar 03, 202403:15 am

What's the story The vivacious Shraddha Kapoor has not only captured hearts with her on-screen performances but has also become a favorite for her off-screen charm. Beyond her acting prowess, she has garnered attention for her engaging presence on social media, known for her hilarious captions and humorous comebacks to memes. On her 37th birthday, we list instances when she left netizens surprised with her witty retorts.

#1

Dig at imposter 'Padosi wali Aunty'

Last year, Kapoor showed her wit on Instagram while responding to a follower. A curious follower asked, "Marriage kab karogi? (When will you get married?)" to which Kapoor cheekily replied, "Pados wali Aunty real id se aao (Neighbor aunty, reply from your real ID)." Her quick comeback tickled the funny bones of netizens, proving that she knows how to serve up sass with humor!

#2

The 'sass' story goes on!

Amid the comment storm on her above-mentioned post, Kapoor didn't miss a beat. When one user claimed he slipped while looking at her pictures, Kapoor quipped, "Chalte chalte Insta mat chalaya karo ji (Don't use Instagram while walking)." A humorous exchange about Sunday plans followed—with one user stating that it wasn't Sunday. Kapoor responded, "Well, now it is!" since she usually posts on Sundays.

#3

When Kapoor rejected 'ChatGPT ka maal'

Last year, a fan serenaded Kapoor by posting a heartfelt poem on her routine weekend selfie, extolling her beauty. As soon as the user dropped the poem on her Instagram post, the Stree actor in a joyful manner trolled them, saying, "ChatGPT ka maal chipka rahe ho...(Pasting ChatGPT's poem)." Her response left netizens bursting into laughter, dubbing her one of the most funny actors.

#4

When her caption game was on point!

Pairing a traditional orange-red toned saree with a blazer, Kapoor treated fans to a stunning fusion look in another 2024 post. Captioning a series of pictures, she hilariously wrote, "Kuch nahi vro...pant aur blouse laundry ke paas gaye the, coat aur saree ka fusion look bana diya (Pant and blouse went to the laundry...made a fusion look)." Her caption game left everyone in splits.