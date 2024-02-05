Happy birthday, Henry Golding

Henry Golding's birthday: Notable projects beyond 'Crazy Rich Asians'

By Isha Sharma 04:15 am Feb 05, 202404:15 am

What's the story Remember the time in 2018 when the global film community couldn't stop gushing over Crazy Rich Asians? The hugely popular film was a launching pad for its male protagonist, Henry Golding, who became an overnight sensation after the project's release. Beyond Crazy Rich Asians, too, Golding has an impressive filmography stacked with varying roles across genres. On his 37th birthday, let's take a look.

Next Article

#1

'A Simple Favor' (2018)

Golding was a pivotal part of the thriller A Simple Favor, headlined by Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. He essayed Sean Townsend, the husband of Emily Nelson (Lively). Based on the same-named novel by Darcey Bell, the Paul Feig directorial was a gateway for Golding to be introduced to a larger American audience. Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, and Jean Smart co-starred in it.

#2

'Persuasion' (2022)

An adaptation of Jane Austen's classic 1817 novel of the same name, Persuasion co-starred Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Dakota Johnson, and Izuka Hoyle, among others. "It just seemed to me that [Golding] had this incredible combination of charisma, intelligence, confidence, and wit, which felt like such a fresh thing for a Jane Austen story," said director Carrie Cracknell. Stream it on Netflix.

#3

'Last Christmas' (2019)

Besides Golding, Last Christmas also starred Emilia Clarke, Academy Awardee Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson. IMDb describes this Feig directorial as follows, "Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Working as an elf in a year-round Christmas store is not good for the wannabe singer. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn—that seems too good to be true."

#4

'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen co-starred the who's of Hollywood: Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Strong, and Colin Farrell. Speaking about the project, Golding once said, "It was a chance to step into shoes that I hadn't played. And coming off a few rom-coms and dramas, it's always so refreshing to...embody a character (Chinese gangster's underboss) that's almost the polar opposite to what you are."