What's the story With over 70 films under his belt, Abhishek Bachchan is a cinematic force to reckon with. From embodying an angsty young goon in Yuva (2004) to donning the role of a police officer in the Dhoom series and transforming into an enduring politician in Paa (2009), he has consistently showcased his versatility. On his 48th birthday, let's unravel some lesser-known trivia about him.

During the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Bachchan engaged in a nostalgic spree, sharing anecdotes from his childhood. One such memory involved his expulsion from the Goa set of Amitabh Bachchan's 1983 hit, Pukar. Recounting the incident, Bachchan revealed how he broke a prop sword meant for the film at the tender age of five. As a consequence, he was promptly sent back to the crew hotel.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) has enduringly remained a fan-favorite. One of its highlights was Amitabh's onscreen reunion with Jaya Bachchan 20 years after Silsila. However, not many know that Bachchan Jr. also had a cameo that didn't make it to the final cut. In the deleted scene, Bachchan approaches Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poo when she assumes he wants to be her prom date.

Did you know the famous AR Rahman composition, Tere Bina, from Guru (2007)—featuring Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—had a continuity error? In 2020, Bachchan shared, "If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom." "They used to pin up my hair...to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai."

In the crime action-thriller Don (1978), Big B famously played dual roles. Once, Bachchan Sr. shared interesting trivia about the hit film's song—Khaike Pan Banaraswala—revealing that some of its iconic steps were inspired by his then-young son. Big B posted a clip along with a caption, "Some of the moves were a copy of [Bachchan Jr.] when he was a kid...he moved sideways always."