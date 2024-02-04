Meet the South Korean superheroes!

Explainer: Recent rise of superhero genre in South Korea

What's the story South Korea's film library has everything from eat-the-rich to fantasy romances, heist thrillers, crime dramas, and even zombie flicks. Strikingly absent, however, is the superhero genre! Many might be surprised to know that Psychokinesis—released in 2018 and available for streaming on Netflix—was South Korea's first mainstream superhero movie. Here, we take a closer look at Korea's superhero scene to unveil the untapped cinematic treasures.

Why is the superhero genre strikingly absent in South Korea?

The richness of the country's cultural and mythological elements is evident in narratives featuring goblins, vampires, and otherworldly beings. This uniqueness oftentimes seems to have steered filmmakers away from the conventional Western superhero narrative. Additionally, the financial constraints and risks associated with producing big-budget superhero movies, requiring substantial investment in special effects, may have contributed to the delayed exploration of this genre in Korea.

What was 'Psychokinesis' all about?

Psychokinesis—directed by Yeon Sang-ho—tells the story of an estranged father who reconnects with his daughter. Shin Suk-hun, a middle-aged security guard, gains telekinetic (ability to move objects) after the death of his wife. When his daughter's fried chicken shop in Seoul is targeted by property developers, Shin, equipped with newfound powers, aims to rebuild his relationship with his daughter amid threats of expropriation.

Did you know Marvel created an All-Korean superhero team?

In 2022, Marvel Comics introduced a new team of superheroes composed of South Koreans. Named Tiger Division, it was first introduced by Jed MacKay in 2021 in Taskmaster Vol. 3. Led by White Fox and Luna Snow, the team features a patriot named Taegukgi, a sorceress named Lady Bright, a street-brawling demigod called Mr. Enigma, and Gun-R II (android). Know about them in detail!

South Korea's national hero from Marvel

Taegukgi is a squadron supreme superhero in the Tiger Division named after the South Korean flag. A national icon, he possesses superhuman strength, speed, and the ability to shoot energy beams from his eyes. This makes him one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe—standing alongside mighty heroes like The Sentry and Hyperion. Taegukgi was created by MacKay and Alessandro Vitti.

Meet the leader of Tiger Divison: White Fox

Ami Han embraces the superhero identity, White Fox, paying homage to her mythical roots as the last of the kumiho in Korean folklore. A blend of fox-like creatures that can shapeshift and feed on human hearts, Ami is noteworthy for being half-kumiho and half-human. As an adult, she joins Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), ascending to the role of director and overseeing Tiger Division.

Pop star turned superhero: Luna Snow

Seol Hee, aka Luna Snow, serves as both a superhero and a pop star. Orphaned early, Seol supported her grandmother by entering the music scene and founding the pop group 4L1T, where she adopted the public persona of Luna. During a performance, an AIM attack and a cold fusion reactor accident granted Luna cyrokinetic abilities, marking the beginning of her super hero journey.