BTOB's Yook Sungjae signs with new agency: Check out statement

By Aikantik Bag 09:44 pm Dec 22, 202309:44 pm

BTOB's Yook Sungjae signs with IWill Media

Yook Sungjae, a member of the K-pop group BTOB, has inked an exclusive deal with IWill Media, a renowned media content production company. On Thursday, the company issued a statement, saying, "We have signed an exclusive contract with [Yook], a versatile talent active in music, acting, and variety." "We will provide unwavering support to ensure [Yook] can pursue his activities even more actively. Additionally, we will also proactively support his BTOB activities," it added.

IWill Media's expansion into talent management

IWill Media, known for producing hit OSTs and dramas like Moon in the Day, May I Help You?, and Gold Mask, aims to expand its horizons by venturing into talent management and becoming a comprehensive entertainment agency. Signing Yook marks a significant step for the company as it explores new facets of the entertainment industry. This collaboration is expected to bring exciting developments for both parties involved.

BTOB members join new agencies after Cube Entertainment departure

Following BTOB's departure from Cube Entertainment last month, Yook is the group's final member to join a new agency. In November, Changsub, another BTOB member, signed with Fantagio. On Monday (December 18), Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel inked exclusive contracts with a newly established company. This signifies a fresh start for the popular K-pop group as the members continue their careers under different agencies while still maintaining their BTOB activities.