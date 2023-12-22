'Curry & Cyanide' review: Gripping tale of Koodathai cyanide killings

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'Curry & Cyanide' review: Gripping tale of Koodathai cyanide killings

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 08:58 pm Dec 22, 202308:58 pm

'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case' premiered on Netflix on Friday

For those who love watching true crime documentaries, Netflix released its latest title, Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case, on Friday. It is based on Kerala's Koodathai cyanide killings, where Jolly Joseph allegedly murdered six family members, including an infant, in a span of 14 years. Helmed by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Christo Tomy, it is a gripping retelling of the horrific murders.

2/7

How Joseph allegedly carried out heinous crimes

One of the bone-chilling crimes that shook the country was when a woman allegedly killed six people without raising suspicion for many years. Joseph is accused of murdering her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and three more, including her daughter, between 2002 and 2016. The cases were investigated in 2019 after Joseph's brother-in-law filed multiple RTI applications. The documentary showcases these events with real-life accounts.

3/7

'Curry & Cyanide' stays true to facts

From the very beginning to its end, Curry & Cyanide manages to keep its viewers engaged. As the murders unfold, the documentary leaves the audience wondering how the crimes went unnoticed for so many years and what was the end motive behind it. It also leaves the audience astonished as to how Joseph faked to be a lecturer at NIT, Kozhikode.

4/7

Decent addition to Indian crime documentaries

Many filmmakers have turned to documenting real-life crimes that have left a lasting impact on society. Curry & Cyanide is also one such take, making it a worthy addition to such documentaries. Given that the younger generation might not be aware of it, the latest release is a reminder of the horrific tale that should not be forgotten.

5/7

It's a crisp watch

In times when everyone might not be a fan of docuseries or documentaries that are time-consuming, Tomy wins points for making a documentary that has an apt screen time. The 1:35-hour-long documentary has been kept to the point without diving into showing extra drama. The editing is crisp, too, making it a quick watch for those who enjoy this genre.

6/7

It could have shown balanced versions

In April, Amazon Prime Video released Dancing on the Grave, based on Shakereh Khaleeli's murder case. While that had an account of Murali Manohar Mishra, presently serving his jail sentence, Curry & Cyanide didn't show any account of Joseph, who still hasn't been convicted of the crime. Though there are versions of her lawyer, the documentary is mostly about the kin of the victims.

7/7

Makes for a decent weekend watch

Though the documentary is about multiple murders, it does not show any violent scenes, making it a watch for the faint-hearted, too. Its background score also helped in elevating the suspense and thrill around it. It also needs to be watched to find out how a family was allegedly destroyed by one of its members. Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars.