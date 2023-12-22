Dulquer Salmaan calls wife 'calm and center' on wedding anniversary

By Aikantik Bag 08:36 pm Dec 22, 2023

'Dulquer Salmaan' celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with Amal Sufi

Dulquer Salmaan, celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife, Amal Sufi, shared adorable pictures with a touching message on Instagram on Friday. The Bangalore Days star wrote, "12 years and counting, Am! When we look back at it, seems like a big number. But actually, the years have been flying by as we navigate life." He thanked Sufi for being his "calm and center" and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support.

Celebrities wish the couple on their special day

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tovino Thomas, and Shane Nigam sent warm wishes to the couple in the comments section of Salmaan's post. The duo tied the knot in 2011, before Salmaan's acting debut in Second Show (2012). The couple, known for their sweet gestures of love on social media, has a six-year-old daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

