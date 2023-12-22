Ali Fazal shares video to wish Richa Chadha belated birthday

By Aikantik Bag 07:50 pm Dec 22, 202307:50 pm

Ali Fazal wishes Richa Chadha on her birthday

Bollywood's beloved couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who tied the knot in 2022, never shy away from expressing their love for each other. On Friday, Fazal posted an endearing video on Instagram to celebrate Chadha's birthday, which was on December 18. Alongside his belated birthday wishes, the video showcased the couple's cherished moments from their life together, including scenes from their pre-wedding festivities.

Fazal's heartwarming note for Chadha

Fazal shared the touching video on Instagram along with a caption that read, "Am posting the same one you sent me for my birthday...! This is your month. Happy Birthdays my love. Am happy (sic)." Interestingly, Chadha posted the same video for his birthday in 2022. In other news, the couple plans to release their wedding film titled RiAlity on OTT soon.

