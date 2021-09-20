Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal will host 'TUDUM: India Spotlight'

Ahead of the global fan event, Netflix India Youtube will premiere 'TUDUM: India Spotlight' at 9:00 pm

Streaming platform Netflix on Monday announced actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal will host the Indian segment of the upcoming Netflix global fan event TUDUM. TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event will be held on September 25 in a virtual format. Ahead of this global fan event, Netflix India Youtube will premiere TUDUM: India Spotlight at 9:00 pm.

Event

Over 145 stars, creators will come together for the gala

The event will see over 145 stars and creators from around the world representing over 70 series, films and specials come together for "a day full of exclusives and first looks." "The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star-studded sneak-peek that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tabu, Tovino Thomas, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, and many more," Netflix stated.

Films

Viewers will also get an insight into 'Finding Anamika,' 'Heeramandi'

The viewers will get an insight into Finding Anamika, which marks the digital debut of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit; director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lavishly mounted web debut series Heeramandi and Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller film Khufiya, featuring Tabu, Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The event will be attended by Dixit, alongside international stars like Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, Jung Hae-in, and Zack Snyder.

Participation

International stars who will take part in the global event

Also taking part in the Global Fan Event will be Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, and Chris Hemsworth. Dwayne Johnson, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, and Alvaro Morte will also be present.

Information

Exclusive first looks and trailers will be showcased

Over the course of three hours, Netflix will provide exclusive first looks, appearances including new trailers, from new blockbusters and returning shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Money Heist, The Crown, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Umbrella Academy and Ozark.

Broadcast

Event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide

The virtual event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch, at 9:30 pm. There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series, and films along with anime content that will kick-off at 5:30 pm. Netflix will also provide a glimpse into blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, and others.

Information

Other stars who will join the event

Elsa Pataky, Maite Perroni, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Noomi Rapace, Adam Sandler, Matthias Schweigh fer, Maisa Silva, Lilly Singh, Song Kang, Alejandro Speitzer, Omar Sy, Charlize Theron, Kenjiro Tsuda, Finn Wolfhard, Wiliam Zabka and many more will also join the event.