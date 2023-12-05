Confirmed! BTS's V to star in IU's upcoming music video

04:11 pm Dec 05, 2023

BTS's V to feature in IU's music video

BTS's V is set to join forces with K-pop sensation IU for her forthcoming music video. After media reports emerged stating the same, the agencies of both the artists confirmed it on Tuesday. IU's agency EDAM Entertainment stated, "IU has finished filming the music video with BTS's V, and is preparing a new album with a target of the first half of the year." BigHit Music also briefly commented, confirming that "the news is correct."

Fans are excited about this collaboration

The release date for the music video is yet to be announced. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the collaboration as previously V featured on IU's Palette in 2022 on the Good Day singer's YouTube channel Ijejam. This news broke shortly after BigHit Music disclosed the enlistment plans for the remaining BTS members, including Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM. V is set for his enlistment on December 11.

Comeback plans of IU and BTS

IU is gearing up for her comeback with a studio album in 2024. Her last album Pieces was released in 2021. On the other hand, BTS is slated for a comeback in 2025 after all members complete their mandatory military service.