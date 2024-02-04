Upcoming non-Hindi releases in February

Noteworthy non-Hindi films releasing in Indian theaters in February

By Isha Sharma 10:54 pm Feb 04, 202410:54 pm

What's the story Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall knocked on the Indian theaters on Friday after a brilliant global run. Fortunately, it is just one of the many non-Hindi releases in Indian cinemas this month. From a gripping exploration of human emotions in Monster to high-voltage action in Land of Bad, there's something for everyone. Take a look at the major non-Hindi releases in February.

Next Article

#1

'The Iron Claw' (February 9)

The Iron Claw is headlined by Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Jeremy Allen White. It draws its story from the life of American wrestler Kevin Von Erich (Efron). "The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s," says IMDb about the Sean Durkin directorial.

#2

'Monster' (February 9)

Hirokazu Kore-eda's Japanese drama Monster premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 to astounding critical reception. Its cynosure is a woman who confronts her young son's teacher once the kid begins to behave differently, raising alarming suspicion. Kore-eda is an acclaimed Japanese director and screenwriter known for projects such as Like Father, Like Son, After Life, Shoplifters, and Broker, among others.

#3

'Madame Web' (February 16)

In Madame Web, Dakota Johnson stars in the titular role. British television director SJ Clarkson (The Defenders and Jessica Jones) has helmed it. BMS describes it as, "Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan with clairvoyant abilities is forced to confront revelations about her past and forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures, if they can all survive a deadly present."

#4

'The Holdovers' (February 16)

The critically acclaimed The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne, has earned five nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards. It stars Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in central roles, alongside supporting performances by Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston, and Gillian Vigman. Giamatti recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, while Joy Randolph bagged the Best Supporting Actress Award.

#5

'Land of Bad' (February 16)

Starring Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, and Milo Ventimiglia, Land of Bad is directed by William Eubank. Eubank earlier said, "[It's] about friendship and brotherhood. When writing the film, this bond was between the core characters, stuck in an impossible situation in an unforgiving landscape... It was forged between the actors and is a key value of the country we filmed in (Australia)."

#6

'A Game of Two Halves' (February 23)

This Indo-British film stars Harish Khanna, Saaj Raja, and Lucy Jackson and has been helmed by Khayam Khan. The film's synopsis on IMDb reads, "When Sanjay, a young British student finds himself in India teaching football to poor children he is unaware of the journey of self-discovery he is about to embark on." Per Khan, it will deal with the themes of identity crisis.