Anne Hathaway's 'Mothers' Instinct': Cast, summary, release date—a complete guide

By Tanvi Gupta 06:20 pm Jan 10, 2024

Everything to know about 'Mothers' Instinct'

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, who previously worked together in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, are teaming up again for the upcoming thriller Mothers' Instinct. Adapted from an eponymous novel by Barbara Abel, the film delves into the friendship between two women that takes a dark turn after a tragic accident. The official trailer of the film was unveiled by Studiocanal on Tuesday. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

After sharing the screen in Interstellar (2014), Hathaway and Chastain reunited in the 2022 coming-of-age story, Armageddon Time. Apart from this, Hathaway took on the lead role in the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed alongside Jared Leto, portraying the true story of WeWork's startup journey. Chastain—an Oscar winner for Best Actress in 2021's The Eyes of Tammy Faye—has been actively engaged in various onscreen projects.

Plot and setting of 'unnerving psychological thriller,' 'Mothers' Instinct'

Set in the 1960s, Mothers' Instinct tells the story of Alice (Hathaway) and Celine (Chastain), two best friends and neighbors enjoying traditional lives with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Their idyllic world is shattered after a tragic accident involving one of their children. Guilt, suspicion, and paranoia threaten to destroy their once-strong bond. The film's official synopsis labels it as an "unnerving psychological thriller" that exposes the darker side of maternal love.

Check out the trailer here!

Meet the cast and crew of the film

Joining Hathaway and Chastain in Mothers' Instinct are Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielson Lie (The Worst Person in the World), who are playing the husbands of the lead characters. Gossip Girl actor Caroline Lagerfelt is also part of the cast, but her role remains under wraps. Benoit Delhomme will make his directorial debut with this film, while Sarah Conradt has written the screenplay. NEON acquired the distribution rights, with Hathaway, Chastain, and Kelly Carmichael serving as producers.

Is 'Mothers' Instinct' a remake of this Belgian film?

Mothers' Instinct is, in fact, a US adaptation of the Belgian film Duelles, directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse. The original movie, released in 2018, was also based on Abel's novel and starred Veerle Baetens and Anne Coesens in the lead roles. Duelles received critical acclaim, winning Best Feature at the Chicago International Film Festival and nine awards at the Magritte Awards in Belgium. The release date for Mothers' Instinct has not been announced yet.