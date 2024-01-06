Singer Michael Bolton undergoes emergency brain tumor surgery

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Singer Michael Bolton undergoes emergency brain tumor surgery

By Isha Sharma 02:32 pm Jan 06, 202402:32 pm

Singer Michael Bolton recently underwent a surgery for brain tumor

Hollywood singer-songwriter Michael Bolton has revealed that he recently underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming tour dates. The medical emergency reared its head just before the Christmas and New Year holidays of 2023. In an Instagram post on Saturday (IST), Boltin made this startling revelation, highlighting the tumor necessitated immediate surgery. The 70-year-old said he is now recuperating at home and "surrounded by the tremendous love and support" of his family.

2/6

Bolton expressed gratitude toward medical team

Bolton wrote on Instagram, "Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery." "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family." "For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery, which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring," he added.

3/6

Read Bolton's full post here

Instagram post A post shared by michaelbolton on January 6, 2024 at 10:53 am IST

4/6

Tour has been pushed due to Bolton's recovery

The 70-year-old singer was set to begin touring in February. However, the tour will now not happen as planned and has been postponed. "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon." "I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years," wrote Bolton.

5/6

This was Bolton's original tour schedule

Per Bolton's website, his first show was scheduled on February 1, 2024, at The Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida, followed by another performance at Artis-Naples in Naples, Florida. Some other locations included Indio, California; Dayton, Ohio; San Antonio, Texas; Luzern, Switzerland; Lake Charles, Los Angeles; Omaha, Nebraska; Buffalo, New York; and East London, United Kingdom. The full tour details are available on Bolton's website.

6/6

Bolton's career highlights and recent projects

Throughout his career, Bolton is credited with selling over 65 million records worldwide, boasting nine number-one singles and top 10 albums. In July last year, he released Spark of Light, his first album of original music co-written in almost 15 years. He is known for studio albums such as Everyday of My Life, The Hunger, Soul Provider, and My Secret Passion, among others. He has received numerous American Music Awards, one Songwriters Hall of Fame, and two Grammys.