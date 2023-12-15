BTS's 'No More Dream' enters US iTunes Top-10; creates record

BTS members are currently undergoing their mandatory military enlistment

BTS is undoubtedly the poster boy of K-pop around the globe. The boyband has attained global stardom and has been breaking records and surpassing milestones ever since its debut in 2013. Now, the band has achieved a rather interesting milestone as their debut single No More Dream has entered the top 10 on US iTunes. Fans are quite nostalgic for achieving this rare feat.

BTS's comeback plans in 2025

The song features in their debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool (2013). Announcing this feat, Chart Data tweeted, "@BTS_twt's No More Dream has entered the top 10 on US iTunes. It was originally released as the group's debut track in 2013." BTS is currently on a hiatus as the members are completing their mandatory military enlistment. They are touted to make a 2025 comeback.

