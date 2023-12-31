'Dune 2' to 'Joker 2': Hollywood sequels coming in 2024

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

'Dune 2' to 'Joker 2': Hollywood sequels coming in 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 08:30 pm Dec 31, 202308:30 pm

Explore the most-anticipated Hollywood sequels of 2024

Ever wondered what the future holds for your favorite cinematic universes? As the countdown to 2024 begins, highly-anticipated Hollywood sequels promise to ignite the screens. From iconic franchises like Deadpool, Joker, and Godzilla vs Kong, each film teases new twists, compelling characters, and edge-of-your-seat narratives. Join us as we offer you a sneak peek into the worlds that will captivate audiences next year.

2/6

'Dune: Part 2,' 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'

Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated sequel to the 2021 sci-fi epic Dune is slated for March 1, 2024 release. It will introduce new cast members, including Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh, alongside returning stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya. Meanwhile, Zack Snyder's much-discussed space opera Rebel Moon unfolds across two parts—concluding with Part Two: The Scargiver. It will arrive on April 19, 2024.

3/6

'Joker: Folie à Deux,' 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

Delving into the twisted dynamic between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, Joker: Folie à Deux expands on Todd Phillips's realistic take on the iconic Batman villain's origin story. Set for an October 4 release, it follows the resounding success of Joker (2019). Also, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will arrive on March 29. The film is a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

4/6

'Deadpool 3, 'Venom 3'

Following two successful Deadpool films, the third installment—tentatively titled Deadpool 3—in the superhero franchise is set to hit theaters on July 26. What makes this threequel much-awaited is the inclusion of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan alongside Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool/Wade Wilson. On the other hand, Sony and Marvel are gearing up for the release of the third installment in the Venom series on November 8.

5/6

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' 'Gladiator 2'

Following the dramatic twist in Godzilla vs Kong (2021), the iconic kaiju join forces against a more formidable ape, a Titan, in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, slated for an April 12 release. For Gladiator (2020) fans, Russell Crowe won't return in its sequel, set for a November 22 release. Instead, this installment will shift its focus to Lucius (Paul Mescal), Commodus's nephew.

6/6

'Kung Fu Panda 4'

If you are a Kung Fu Panda fan, then its fourth installment is set to delight you on March 29. The finale of Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) saw Jack Black's Po ascending to the esteemed role of Grand Master of the Valley of Peace. The fourth part continues the saga with Po training a fox named Zhen to be the new Dragon Warrior.