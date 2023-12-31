Sshura Khan shares video of Arbaaz Khan's sweet proposal moment

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Sshura Khan shares video of Arbaaz Khan's sweet proposal moment

By Tanvi Gupta 06:49 pm Dec 31, 202306:49 pm

Magical marriage proposal video shared by Sshura!

On Sunday, Sshura Khan shared an endearing video on Instagram, capturing the moment when actor-producer Arbaaz Khan proposed to her for marriage. The couple, who exchanged vows in a private nikah ceremony on December 24 at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence, has been the center of attention. In the video, Khan is seen getting down on one knee, presenting his now-wife with a bouquet before placing a ring on her finger, followed by a tender kiss.

2/6

Wedding timeline revealed by Sshura in her post

The proposal video also showcased Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, sister Arpita and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma, and friends cheering for the couple. According to Sshura's Instagram caption, Khan proposed on December 19, and they married just five days later on December 24. She wrote, "From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec That was quick [Arbaaz] Alhumdulilah (sic)." The post received numerous congratulatory messages from fans and followers.

3/6

Arbaaz gushed over heartwarming video shared by wife

Meanwhile, Arbaaz found himself smitten with his wife as the cutesy video melted his heart. Gushing over the video, the actor expressed his emotions with an endearing comment, saying, "On my knees feeling so so HIGH," accompanied by red heart emojis. For those unaware, Sshura is a makeup artist who reportedly crossed paths with Khan during the making of his upcoming production, Patna Shukla, which stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role.

4/6

Take a look at this heartwarming proposal video here

Instagram post A post shared by sshurakhan on December 31, 2023 at 3:25 pm IST

5/6

Khan's journey through marriage and divorce

On Saturday, Khan and his wife were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they prepared to jet off for their first New Year celebration as a married couple. Previously, the actor had a 19-year marriage with Malaika Arora. However, they separated in March 2016 and formally divorced in 2017. The former couple continues to co-parent their son, Arhaan. Khan was also romantically linked with actor-model Giorgia Andriani, but they reportedly ended their relationship last year.

6/6

Meanwhile, Arora shared cryptic post about 'negativity'

Amid the proposal video buzz, Arora shared a cryptic note about "negativity" on Sunday. Her Instagram Story read, "Beautiful things happen when you distance yourself from negativity." Additionally, in a viral promo clip from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, when Farah Khan playfully questioned fellow judge Arora about marriage, she humorously responded, "If somebody asks me...then I will get married." Instantly, co-judge Arshad Warsi commented, "This is the wrong way," while Arora added, "Once bitten, twice very shy."