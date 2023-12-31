'Thalapathy 68' titled 'Greatest Of All Time,' first-look poster out

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Thalapathy 68' titled 'Greatest Of All Time,' first-look poster out

By Tanvi Gupta 06:23 pm Dec 31, 202306:23 pm

Vijay drops official title and first look of 'Thalapathy 68'

On Sunday, the official title and first look of Vijay's highly-anticipated Tamil film directed by Venkat Prabhu were finally revealed. Tentatively called Thalapathy 68, this project has now been titled The Greatest Of All Time! This star-studded venture features a stellar cast, including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. AGS Entertainment, a renowned Kollywood production banner, is backing this project, which also marks the maiden collaboration between Vijay and Prabhu.

2/6

Here's what the poster reveals

The Greatest Of All Time's poster suggests Vijay will play a double role: an older man and his younger look-alike. In the picture, they both are seen fist-bumping after seemingly making a parachute landing while an airplane is seen in the background. Meanwhile, GOAT also features Prabhu's frequent collaborators like his brother Premgi, Vaibhav, Aravind Aakash, and Ajay Raaj. The music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen will handle the cinematography and editing, respectively.

3/6

Vijay drops the title, first look of upcoming film

4/6

Is 'GOAT' inspired by Hollywood film 'Looper'?

There have been rumors that the Vijay starrer is inspired by the 2012 movie Looper, but there has been no official clarification by the makers. The filmmakers are also said to be using a de-aging technique to present Vijay's younger-looking character in the movie. Of his two roles, one will likely be a 19-year-old. The film is said to be a science fiction thriller.

5/6

Updates on shooting schedules and locations

After starting production earlier in October, GOAT is currently on a New Year break following the completion of its first schedule. Moreover, director Prabhu is busy scouting locations for the film's next foreign schedule in Sri Lanka. It is unclear whether this will take place before the upcoming Chennai shooting schedule. Actor Vaibhav revealed in an interview that the film will be a "Vijay-style film with Prabhu's magic."

6/6

Quick look at Vijay's previous and future projects

Vijay was last seen in Leo—helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj—which boasted an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and more. Despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews for its screenplay, the film emerged as a box office hit, with widespread acclaim for Vijay's performance. While the details of Vijay's next project after GOAT remain undisclosed, speculations point toward directors S Shankar and Karthik Subbaraj as potential collaborators.