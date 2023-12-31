'Conjuring Kannappan' to premiere on Netflix on this date!

'Conjuring Kannappan' to premiere on Netflix on this date!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:49 pm Dec 31, 2023

When, where to watch 'Conjuring Kannappan'?

Netflix is gearing up for the digital premiere of the Tamil horror-comedy film Conjuring Kannappan. The film, released in theaters on December 8, features Sathish and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. Directed by newcomer Selvin Raj Xavier, the movie is set to stream on the OTT platform from Friday (January 5). Conjuring Kannappan delves into a unique aspect of nightmares, offering a fresh spin on the horror-comedy genre.

Take a look at the announcement post

Unique plot revolves around mysterious dreamcatcher

The storyline of Conjuring Kannappan centers around individuals who unwittingly tamper with a mysterious dreamcatcher. Those who remove feathers from the artifact suffer nightmares that have real-life repercussions. Having meddled with the dreamcatcher, Sathish—the main character—finds himself trapped in a haunted mansion filled with spine-chilling ghosts each time he dozes off. Injuries sustained in his dreams, such as hitting his head on a wall while escaping a ghost, materialize when he awakens.

'Conjuring Kannappan's ensemble cast and crew

Conjuring Kannappan also stars Nassar, Anandaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, and Redin Kingsley, with foreign actors Elli Avram, Jason Shaw, and Benedict Garrett in supporting roles. The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Archana Kalpathi's AGS Production is the force behind this cinematic venture, which is also steering the highly-anticipated Vijay starrer tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The latter is directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Sathish's luxury gift for 'Conjuring Kannapan' director

Just a few days ago, Sathish expressed his gratitude to director Xavier for the success of Conjuring Kannapan by giving him a luxury watch. This thoughtful gift was presented to Xavier on his birthday, making the occasion even more special. In a viral video, Sathish was seen assisting Xavier in wearing the new watch as the director warmly thanked the actor for the generous present.

This film will also enchant audiences on Friday

Meanwhile, for those seeking a mix of drama and subtlety, Schitt's Creek alum Daniel Levy's directorial feature Good Grief should be on their watchlist. The film, also set to premiere on Netflix this Friday like Conjuring Kannappan, not only marks Levy's directorial debut but also features him in the lead role. Additionally, he has penned and produced the movie. The cast includes Himesh Patel, Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, and David Bradley.