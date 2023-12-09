'Hellbound,' 'Seven First Kisses': Must-watch short K-dramas

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Dec 09, 202302:10 am

Discover best short series for a quick escape

Are you tired of enduring lengthy K-dramas and drawn-out narratives? The quest for shows that deliver excitement without unnecessary length is ever-present. Moreover, the satisfaction of a tightly-knit, short-length series that captivates the audience without dragging on and on is unparalleled. Look no further! Immerse yourself in the world of the best short K-dramas, perfect for a day-long binge to satisfy your K-drama cravings.

'Song of the Bandits' (2023)

In this Netflix original short drama spanning nine episodes, the narrative unfolds during the Japanese colonial period. The people of Gando find themselves deprived of their livelihoods. Enter Lee Yoon (Kim Nam-gil), a formidable leader, and his band of brave rebels. Teaming up with the Korean Independence Army and Joseon migrants, they embark on a daring mission to wage war against Japanese troops.

'Hellbound' (2021)

Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok co-directed the 2021 series Hellbound, comprising just six episodes. In a riveting narrative, chaos erupts in Korea as people receive prophecies about their impending death. Matters escalate when, at the predicted time, a death angel appears, condemning them to hell. Subsequently, a group of supernatural beings massacre them. If you haven't watched it yet, watch it on Netflix.

'The Silent Sea' (2021)

Gong Yoo stars in the sci-fi series The Silent Sea—encompassing eight episodes. Inspired by Korean director Choi Hang-yong's 2014 short film, The Sea of Tranquility, the show follows space explorer Song Ji-an (Bae Doo-na) and her crew embarking on a challenging 24-hour moon mission. Led by Captain Han Yun-jae (Gong)—Ji-an's team faces the task of retrieving a mysterious sample from a stranded research station.

'Hymn of Death' (2018)

In Hymn of Death, the artistry of a typical 15-20 episode drama is brilliantly condensed into a six-episode masterpiece. The series is inspired by the true story of Korea's first soprano singer, Yun Sim-deok, and her lover, playwright Kim Woo-jin. Yun—the first Korean singer to record a pop song—had lent her voice to the immortal song Hymn of Death.

'Seven First Kisses' (2016)

In Seven First Kisses, with episodes lasting just 12 minutes each, viewers are treated to a captivating romantic journey in only eight episodes. Lotte Duty-Free employee Min Soo-jin, unfamiliar with romance, receives a unique opportunity after a chance encounter with the goddess of dates. She gets to choose her ideal partner for a momentous first kiss. This series promises romance in a compact format.