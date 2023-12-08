'LFG' to 'The War Room': Best documentaries on HBO Max

'LFG' to 'The War Room': Best documentaries on HBO Max

Best documentaries to watch on HBO Max

Immerse yourself in the world of real-life stories and thought-provoking narratives with our curated selection of the best documentaries on HBO Max. The streaming platform offers a diverse array of documentaries that captivate, educate, and inspire. Embark on a journey through the lens of reality as we explore the exceptional storytelling that makes these documentaries must-watch gems on this streaming platform.

'LFG' (2021)

Directed by Andrea Nix and Sean Fine, LFG follows the journey of the US Women's National Soccer Team in their fight for equal pay. The film offers an intimate look at the players' resilience, determination, and the landmark lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation. It is a compelling exploration of gender equality and the unwavering pursuit of justice in sports.

'André the Giant' (2018)

André the Giant, a gripping documentary directed by Jason Hehir, delves into the extraordinary life of wrestling legend André René Roussimoff. From his rise to fame as a larger-than-life wrestler to the personal challenges of gigantism, the film explores André's impact on pop culture and the man behind the myth. This documentary pays homage to the unforgettable "Eighth Wonder of the World."

'3 1/2 Minutes, 10 Bullets' (2015)

3 1/2 Minutes, 10 Bullets is a riveting documentary directed by Marc Silver. The film dissects the tragic shooting of Jordan Davis, a Black teenager, over a dispute about loud music in Jacksonville, Florida. Examining the subsequent trial of his killer, Michael Dunn, the documentary exposes the deep-rooted issues of racial bias and gun violence in America.

'Hoop Dreams' (1994)

Steve James's Hoop Dreams is an iconic documentary that follows the lives of two inner-city Chicago teenagers, William Gates and Arthur Agee, as they navigate the competitive world of high school basketball. Over five years, the film provides an intimate portrait of their dreams, struggles, and the broader societal challenges they face, offering a poignant commentary on race, class, and the American Dream.

'The War Room' (1993)

The War Room, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign. Focused on the strategists James Carville and George Stephanopoulos, the film captures the intensity, humor, and strategic brilliance of political warfare. The film is a timeless exploration of American politics and the art of election campaigns.