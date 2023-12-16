Action-filled teaser of Sidharth-Shilpa-Vivek starrer 'Indian Police Force' out!

Action-filled teaser of Sidharth-Shilpa-Vivek starrer 'Indian Police Force' out!

By Isha Sharma 01:18 pm Dec 16, 2023

The teaser of 'Indian Police Force' is out

Make way for three new cops in town: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. On Saturday, Amazon Prime Video unveiled an action-filled teaser of the trio's upcoming web series soaked in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's signature directorial style. Touted as the "next chapter of the cop universe," it will arrive on the streaming platform on January 19. Shetty—behind Bollywood's Cop Universe that includes the hit Singham series, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi﻿—is making inroads into the OTT space with Indian Police Force.

Breakdown of 'IPF' teaser

While the teaser does not give anything away, it is fast-paced and is highly reminiscent of Shetty's other projects in the same space. Like his Singham and other cop dramas, Indian Police Force, too, will reportedly revolve around a high-stakes mission concerning India's safety. The clip opens with bomb blasts as the three lead actors make an entry as fierce cops. IPF is crucial for Oberoi and Shetty, who are looking to taste success after several unremarkable recent projects.

Shetty on his first digital venture

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Shetty earlier said, "Indian Police Force is an integral part of my journey as a creator in the cop-verse that I and my team at Rohit Shetty Picturez [have] built with years of hard work and commitment." "I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valor, sacrifice, and courage of our Indian police officers," he added.

'IPF's story and cast ensemble

IMDb describes the project's story as, "The fictional series will pay an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line." The first season reportedly consists of seven episodes. Created by Shetty, it has been directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash (second unit/assistant director on Shetty's Singham and Dilwale, among others). IPF also stars Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, and Shweta Tiwari.

What Oberoi said about 'IPF' earlier

On Indian Police Force, Oberoi earlier told PTI, "The larger-than-life [Shetty] signature is there, but it is still palpably real. He has changed his language of cinema just for OTT." "With the scale, the passion with which [Shetty] has made this, he will set a benchmark with Indian Police Force. He took four years to get the script right." "It is different from Simmba, Singham, and he has kept the integrity of the world so honest and real," he added.