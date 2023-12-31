Matthew Perry to Satish Kaushik: Shocking celebrity deaths in 2023

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:29 pm Dec 31, 2023

The entertainment industry across the world lost many acting legends including Matthew Perry and Satish Kaushik

While there were many moments of joy this year, there were also some that were deeply painful. We saw many celebrities becoming parents, but there were also times when some of our beloved stars left for their heavenly abode. Before we step into the new year, let us take a look at those celebrities whose untimely deaths shocked us in 2023.

Vijayakant (December 28)

Veteran Tamil actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant breathed his last on December 28. The 71-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and was undergoing treatment for pneumonia. The actor-turned-politician was subsequently put on ventilator support as his health deteriorated. His last rites were held on Friday in Chennai, and he was accorded full state honors.

Andre Braugher (December 11)

Actor Andre Braugher—who played Captain Raymond Holt in the popular sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine—passed away on December 11. Per his publicist, Jennifer Allen, the 61-year-old was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months before death. He was also part of projects like Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age, Thief, City of Angels, Salt, and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Matthew Perry (October 28)

One of the most shocking celebrity deaths that felt personal to every F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fanatic was Matthew Perry. Best known for playing Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom, he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on October 28. The autopsy report said he died of acute effects of ketamine; contributing factors included drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects.

Angus Cloud (July 31)

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passed away on July 31 at his Oakland residence in California. He was 25. He reportedly died of an accidental drug overdose a week after his father was buried. Cloud's family claimed he had been battling mental health problems since the passing away of his father. The actor played the character of drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in Euphoria.

Satish Kaushik (March 9)

Actor-filmmaker-writer Satish Kaushik's sudden passing on March 9 sent shockwaves in the Hindi film industry. The veteran artist died of a heart attack at the age of 66 in Gurugram, per reports. The news of his death was shared by his close friend and colleague, Anupam Kher, on social media. Kaushik was last seen in the 2023 Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, released posthumously.