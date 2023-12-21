TV star Reem Shaikh on getting disrespected on sets

By Aikantik Bag 04:35 pm Dec 21, 202304:35 pm

Reem Shaikh speaks up about unfair treatment in TV industry

TV actor Reem Shaikh, recognized for her work in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently opened up to Pinkvilla about facing unequal treatment on sets. Despite a 15-year-long career that began when she was just six years old, Shaikh often feels disrespected due to her age. The young actor has appeared in numerous popular shows and even taken on lead roles.

Shaikh opens up about preferential treatment

Shaikh discussed how her age has led to her being underestimated and overlooked. "I still strive to get the same respect as other leads of a show who're older than me," she explained. She also recounted instances of preferential treatment, such as earning less than her co-stars and not being given a single-door vanity van like other lead actors. Shaikh said she believes that she has demonstrated her worth and deserves better treatment.

Shaikh has sought solace in spirituality

The Tujhse Hai Raabta actor expressed her disappointment at not being acknowledged for her dedication and hard work. "People feel that she's young, she must've been guided by the director or she was helped by others to deliver certain scenes, not crediting me for my sheer hard work." Despite feeling disheartened and anxious due to these experiences, Shaikh finds comfort in her spiritual beliefs. She is currently gearing up for her next with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.