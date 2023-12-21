Mariah Carey's dating history: Men in her life

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Mariah Carey has reportedly broken up with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly called it quits with her longtime boyfriend-dancer, Bryan Tanaka. They dated for seven years, and are now separated for wanting different things in life. According to the Page Six report, Tanaka (40), wants to have children whereas Carey, who already has two children from her previous marriage, doesn't. Let's take a look at Carey's dating history before Tanaka.

Tommy Mottola

Many of Carey's Lambs, a name for her die-hard fans, would know that she was once married to Tommy Mottola, chairman of the Mottola Media Group. The record executive got married to Carey in the year 1993. Despite having an age difference of 21 years, they found love in each other. However, their marriage didn't last long as they split after five years.

Derek Jeter

Much before his marriage to Hannah Jeter, former professional baseball player and executive Derek Jeter was reportedly involved in a romantic relationship with Carey. Their relationship began after Carey split from Mottola, and were together for a year between 1997 and 1998. Carey confirmed her brief relationship in an interview with Vulture in August 2020, adding two of her songs were about their relationship.

Eminem

Carey had a rocky relationship with Eminem. Their rumored romance began sometime in 2001. But not many details are known about how love bloomed between them. In an interview with HollywoodLife in 2002, Eminem addressed the rumors saying, "There's truth to that," adding that he "just don't like her as a person." Later, Carey denied having any sexual relationship with him.

Nick Cannon

Her most documented relationship in the public eye was the one with Nick Cannon. The former husband and wife got married in the year 2008. Three years after their marriage, in 2011, they welcomed their twin babies into the world - Monroe and Moroccan. The kids were born on Carey-Cannon's third wedding anniversary on April 30, 2011, before they got divorced in December 2014.

James Packer

After her second broken marriage with Cannon, Carey was reportedly romancing Australian billionaire James Packer. Months after her separation, their rumored romance began in June 2015. They were also spotted taking off for a romantic vacation in Italy before they made their first red carpet appearance for The Intern's premiere. They were also reportedly engaged for a few months, but eventually separated.