'Leo' Hindi poster: Vijay fights it out with Sanjay Dutt

Written by Isha Sharma September 21, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

'Leo' Hindi poster is out

After unveiling the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada posters recently, the makers of the highly anticipated cinematic venture Leo revealed the Hindi poster of the upcoming action-thriller on Thursday evening at 6:00pm. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, it has been helmed by Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is heading toward a theatrical release on October 19.

Why does this story matter?

Kangaraj earlier collaborated with Vijay on Master, which was released in 2021 and also featured Vijay Sethupathi. Moreover, Kanagaraj has established himself as a force, with his back-to-back successes through fan favorites Kaithi and Vikram. Now, with superstar Vijay in the lead, Leo is expected to emerge as another box-office giant. It reportedly belongs to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

All other language posters were dropped at 6:00pm

Leo's production and distribution company Seven Screen Studio took to its X account on Thursday afternoon and hinted at the Hindi poster's arrival. They uploaded a brief video featuring Vijay and wrote, "6 bhaje (6 pm)." To note, all the posters so far have been uploaded at 6:00pm and their taglines have hinted at a battle. The Hindi one followed suit.

Here's more about the film's cast, crew

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. This project will mark Dutt's debut in Tamil cinema, and he will reportedly be seen portraying the antagonist. Leo will feature Vijay in the role of a gangster and Krishnan as the leading lady. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander (Jailer).

Kanagaraj dropped breadcrumbs about 'Leo' earlier

In July, during a public interaction, Kanagaraj revealed that "Leo is a film like Kaithi." Since Kaithi revolved around drugs, police chases, and drug kingpins, we might see similar elements in Leo. During the same event, the filmmaker was asked if he'll kill Krishnan's character just the way he kills his other female characters, but Kanagaraj ensured that she'll be seen till the end.

