Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 08:23 pm Dec 24, 2023

Arbaaz Khan has gotten married to Sshura Khan!

There is a new celebrity couple in Tinseltown! Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan got hitched to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, whom he reportedly first met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla, on Sunday. Only the couple's family members and close friends were in attendance during the intimate nikah ceremony. This is Arbaaz's second wedding, his first being with actor-dancer Malaika Arora.

Salman, Sohail, Raveena, Arbaaz's son among attendees

The wedding ceremony was held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan and her actor-husband Aayush Sharma's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. Arbaaz's brothers, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, and parents, writer Salim Khan and Salma Khan, alongside his son Arhaan Khan from his first marriage, were reportedly among the attendees. Salim's second wife, actor-dancer Helen, and actors Raveena Tandon and Ridhima Pandit also attended the festivities.

Here's what we know about Sshura

Though not much is known about Sshura, multiple media reports said that she is close to celebrities such as actor Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and singer Tulsi Kumar. Sshura has a verified private Instagram account (@sshurakhan), where she is followed by around 13.2K people. Notably, Arbaaz only follows 128 people on Instagram, and Sshura is one of them.

Arbaaz earlier remained tight-lipped about marriage

Arbaaz was spotted at Umang—an event held in honor of the Mumbai Police—on Saturday, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. When the paparazzi asked Arbaaz about the impending wedding, Arbaaz blushed and gestured for everyone to keep quiet. Separately, he was recently seen hanging out with Tandon, fueling the fire of Sshura being their mutual friend.

Tandon shares throwback video to wish newlyweds

His previous marriage to Arora

Arbaaz was married to Arora for 19 years. They tied the knot in 1998, and their only son, Arhaan, was born in 2002. However, for unknown reasons, their marriage couldn't survive, and they went their separate ways in March 2016. The duo was officially divorced in May 2017. Arora has since been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

His ex on her breakup with Khan

Arbaaz recently broke up with model Giorgia Andriani. Speaking about their split, Andriani told Pinkvilla, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him." "The relationship that he had with [Arora] did not come in the way of my relationship with them. We both know it wouldn't have lasted forever because we were very different," she said.

Meanwhile, know more about 'Patna Shukla'

Patna Shukla stars Tandon in the lead, alongside supporting performances by Chandan Roy Sanyal, the late Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik. Billed as a social drama, it is expected to release next year. Arbaaz, who is producing it, earlier said, "It's a very interesting story about a common woman's uncommon fight. Her grit. The film is just a perfect fit."