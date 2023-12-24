Why The Camp app removed BTS from 'star soldier' list

Why The Camp app removed BTS from 'star soldier' list

By Tanvi Gupta 08:13 pm Dec 24, 2023

The Camp decided to remove BTS from 'star soldier' list: Here's why

All seven members of the K-pop group BTS are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. However, recent developments regarding their updates have sparked concern within the fan community, ARMYs. The group's absence from The Camp app, which shares information about soldiers with their families and friends, has left fans anxious. This removal has been attributed to an intellectual property rights issue even as fans flooded the platform for frequent updates about the idols.

Why does this story matter?

Devoted ARMYs were crestfallen earlier this month when BigHit disclosed that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were set to enlist for the South Korean military soon. Senior members Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are already fulfilling their mandatory military service, leading to a hiatus in new music until the group reunites in 2025. Their enlistments align with South Korea's compulsory military service for able-bodied men aged 18 to 28, lasting between 18 to 21 months.

First, know everything about The Camp platform

The Camp is reportedly the official military app in Korea. Presently, the platform boasts a lineup of 30 A-listers on its star soldier (celebrities and idols) list. Initially conceived to cater to general military communication needs and facilitate encouragement from friends and families to newly enrolled trainees, its purpose evolved over time. Recognizing the enthusiastic interest of fandoms seeking the latest updates about their idols, developers strategically expanded the platform's scope to encompass this thriving area of interest.

Reason behind BTS removal from The Camp's list

The Camp, known for updating fans on Korean celebrities serving in the military, such as actor Nam Joo-hyuk and WINNER's Mino, has excluded BTS from its "star soldier" list. Jang Cheol-min, CEO of Enable Daon Soft—the company behind the platform—stated BTS's agency BigHit Music "misunderstood" The Camp's intentions. The K-pop agency reportedly believed the platform was designed to make money via BTS and by using its popularity. To prevent potential legal issues, the app had to exclude BTS members.

Fans expressed concern for BTS members's privacy

The decision to remove BTS from The Camp's list is also seen as a move to protect the members' privacy. Numerous fans have shown support for safeguarding BTS's privacy, as they were already worried about a platform allegedly using the group's image for e-commerce purposes. Initially created for military communication and to motivate new trainees, The Camp expanded into providing updates on celebrities as fandoms flocked to the platform seeking news about their favorite idols.