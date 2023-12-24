'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy on Parineeti's exit, seeking psychiatric help

By Isha Sharma 05:44 pm Dec 24, 202305:44 pm

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently in conversation with trade analyst-reviewer Komal Nahta

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest blockbuster, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, has enraged as many people as it has awed. While it has been praised for Ranbir's unbelievably consistent performance and the soundtrack, viewers have expressed displeasure over its macabre violence and alleged toxic masculinity and misogyny. In a recent interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, Vanga opened up on the criticism and revealed why Parineeti Chopra, the film's first choice, was later let go.

Chopra was first choice for 'Animal' and 'Kabir Singh'

Vanga confessed Chopra was his top pick for both Animal and Kabir Singh. He explained, "Actually, It's my fault. I signed her one and a half years before [Animal's] shoot, and for some reason, I didn't see Geetanjali in her." He also asked her to forgive him. "From day one I have liked her acting...I always wanted to work with her. I told her, 'Sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I'm taking this decision.'" Chopra reportedly "felt bad."

But Chopra had different story to tell about 'Animal'

Chopra, however, had a different tale to tell earlier when asked about why she chose to walk out of Animal. In an interview last year, she said, "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you." Reportedly, the Ishaqzaade actor had to let go of Animal due to the lack of available dates and instead chose Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila over Vanga's film.

Violence in film is actually 'diluted': Vanga tells Nahta

Animal's violent content earned the film an "A" rating, yet many complained the gore was difficult to stomach. Speaking to Nahta, Vanga explained, "To be frank, I have diluted a few scenes because I felt it would be too much for the Indian audience. But that happens subconsciously because I am also an audience of Indian cinema." "I myself go to the theaters and watch movies, so I always match my IQ with the audience, I keep it directly proportional."

Vanga's take on critics

In an earlier interview, Vanga had lashed out at critics and name-dropped Anupama Chopra, Sucharita Tyagi, and Rajeev Masand (who is no longer a reviewer) and said that critics are generally "literally illiterate" people who don't talk about "the film's craft." Expanding upon this thought, Vanga told Nahta, "If morality comes into the picture, then you can't make this film." "If everybody is going to focus just on morality, we should stop making films. Let's just make cartoons," he added.

Will Vanga seek medical help for his views? No!

When Nahta asked for Vanga's reaction to a tweet asking him to seek psychiatric help, he said, "He (the user) needs to go to the psychiatrist." "This is not what I am doing in real life, this is cinema...this is expression. I will make a few scenes uncomfortable, that's the quality of the film...the quality of art," he added. "If I take a rifle and barge into a reviewer's office, that time you can tell me to consult a psychiatrist."