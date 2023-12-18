Was CBFC honcho removed due to controversy over Ranbir's 'Animal'

By Isha Sharma 01:04 pm Dec 18, 202301:04 pm

CBFC CEO Ravinder Bhakar has reportedly been axed due to controversy surrounding 'Animal'

Ravinder Bhakar﻿, former CEO of the Censor Board of Film Certification, was shown the exit door about a week ago, with Smita Vats Sharma replacing him. While the official reason wasn't disclosed, reports indicated that serious corruption allegations made by actor Vishal ahead of the release of Mark Antony contributed to his axing. Now, a recent Times Now report suggests that Bhakar's firing is linked to the heated debate surrounding the misogynistic overtones of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its release on December 1, the Bollywood blockbuster has found itself caught in the eye of the storm due to the misogyny of the central character Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) and the alleged rampant glorification of toxic characters. Bobby Deol, who plays Abrar, has also been under fire for being a ruthless brute in the film; he grotesquely kills a man at his wedding and proceeds to perform marital rape while being smeared with blood.

This is why Bhakar found himself axed

A source divulged to Times Now, "Questions are being raised as to how a film so steeped in violence and abuse and so unapologetically misogynistic could be allowed a censor certificate." "Animal breaks many guidelines of censorship. Giving an 'A' certificate and not cutting those objectionable scenes of violence, especially against women, is now raging controversy in the nation and within the I&B ministry." Reportedly, more CBFC﻿ officials will be given the boot due to Animal.

Bobby Deol, the film's villain, earlier defended 'Animal'

Deol, who stars in the second half of Animal, earlier spoke to Firstpost and shielded his film, stating, "I'm an actor who's looking for different characters; we are entertainers and we don't promote any kind of such things." "I'm a part of a story that's a reflection of what's happening in society. You can't make up all these things, they exist in our society, every film is a reflection of something that's happening around."

The problematic grammar of Reddy Vanga's films

This, unfortunately, is not the first time Reddy Vanga has worked on a film that has birthed polarizing reviews. Earlier, his films Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh﻿ were also blasted online for their unapologetic misogyny and portrayal of abusive relationships, but the director and the cast defended them vehemently. Reddy Vanga even said that if one can't "slap or touch one's woman" then he "doesn't see love there." The divisive elements in Animal, thus, are intentional, not accidental.

Here's what Bhakar is known for

Per the information available on the website of CBFC, Bhakar is a 1999 batch officer of the Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS). Prior to his appointment as CEO of CBFC, he worked as the Secretary and Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways. Bhakar is a mechanical engineer from MNIT, Jaipur, and is the recipient of the National Award from the Minister of Railways for Outstanding Service & General Manager Award both in Western Railways and Central Railways.