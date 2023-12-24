How similar are SRK, Suhana Khan? Delnaaz Irani reveals

By Isha Sharma 04:16 pm Dec 24, 2023

Delnaaz Irani was recently seen in 'The Archies'

Who can forget Naina's lovable, kind best friend, Sweetu, from Kal Ho Naa Ho? Delnaaz Irani shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan as Sweetu in the 2003 Nikhil Advani directorial. Now, 20 years later, she has worked in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which coincidentally marks Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut. In a recent conversation with Free Press Journal, Irani expressed her admiration for the younger generation's work ethic and the similarities between SRK and Suhana.

Irani on similarities between dad-daughter duo

When asked about the similarities between the superstar father and his debutant daughter, Irani reflected, "The one thing that's common between Shah Rukh and Suhana is their charm and that both of them are solid, hardworking people. " "There is a positive vibe and energy when SRK is on set, and I felt the same about his daughter," she added. Irani played the minor role of Pam in The Archies.

Irani on working with another generation of actors

Irani said, "The young generation is very inspiring and you learn so much. Working with these youngsters gave me a certain kind of burst of energy and it happened all the time on the sets." As for Suhana, Irani opined, "I didn't have scenes with Suhana, but there was a lot of warmth when we met on set. " "She was meeting Sweetu after 20 years, and we shared [stories about KHNH and SRK]. It was all very nostalgic."

Irani's take on nepotism debate in Bollywood

The Archies has been caught in the eye of the storm since it also marked the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Many audiences, understandably, were livid at the nepotism. On this, Irani said young actors have "a right to be here." She added, "They are young and dedicated toward their craft, but it is so unfair to put the pressure of being someone's child...and have these extra high expectations. Let them breathe."

Meanwhile, this is what Akhtar said about nepotism

Akhtar has also been vocal about the criticism she has received over nepotism. She earlier told India Today, "It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous." "I mean, you have to just go with merit." "There is a saying that you cannot keep a good person down and I believe that you cannot bring a good film down," added co-writer Reema Kagti.