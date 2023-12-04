Shah Rukh Khan receives Hyundai IONIQ 5 as first EV

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:30 pm Dec 04, 202301:30 pm

This was Hyundai's 1,100th unit of IONIQ 5

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has welcomed the Hyundai IONIQ 5 into his collection, marking his first-ever electric vehicle (EV) purchase. The Korean carmaker celebrated Khan's 25-year relationship as their brand ambassador by delivering the 1,100th unit of this vehicle to him. The actor expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am honored to receive the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5. This is my first EV. Year 2023 has been truly remarkable for Hyundai as well as for me."

Features and specifications of Khan's IONIQ 5

Khan's Hyundai IONIQ 5 sports a Gravity Gold Matte finish and is available in a single variant. This electric four-wheeler comes with features like twin 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and a Bose sound system. Powered seats, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are also available. The India-specific model is powered by a 214hp e-motor driving the rear wheels and a 72.6kWh battery pack, boasting an ARAI-certified range of 631km.

Pricing and competition for the IONIQ 5

Priced at Rs. 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the locally assembled Hyundai IONIQ 5 competes directly with the fully imported Kia EV6, which costs Rs. 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the EV6, the IONIQ 5 also serves as a premium alternative to other electric vehicles in the Indian market, such as the BYD Atto 3 and MG ZS EV. With its impressive features and competitive pricing, the IONIQ 5 is set to make a significant impact on India's growing EV market.

