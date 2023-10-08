Hyundai VENUE N Line becomes more expensive in India

By Pradnesh Naik 02:46 pm Oct 08, 2023

Hyundai VENUE N Line rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has bumped up the prices of its 2023 VENUE N Line model by as much as Rs. 7,800 in India. Launched on September 4, the revamped sporty compact SUV now also gets a new six-speed manual gearbox and multiple Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions. The latest price increase specifically impacts the N6 variant, while the N8 variant's cost stays the same.

Powered by 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor

Under the hood, the 2023 Hyundai VENUE N Line packs a 1.0-liter, inline-three, DOHC, turbo-petrol engine that churns out 118hp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. Buyers can pick between a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) unit. The new model is available in two variants, N6 and N8, catering to various tastes and budgets.

Inclusion of ADAS safety suite makes it better choice

A standout update in the 2023 VENUE N Line is the addition of the ADAS safety suite. This cutting-edge tech boosts the safety of the passengers by offering features like lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control. With ADAS technology on board, the SUV becomes an even more appealing choice for those seeking top-notch safety features in their rides.

How much Hyundai VENUE N Line costs

After the price hike, the updated ex-showroom prices for the Hyundai VENUE N Line are as follows: The N6 variant with a six-speed manual transmission now goes for Rs. 12.08 lakh, while the 7-speed DCT version is priced at Rs. 12.87 lakh. The N8 variant's pricing remains steady at Rs. 12.96 lakh for the manual transmission and Rs. 13.75 lakh for the DCT version.