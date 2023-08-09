Hyundai EXTER surpasses 50,000 bookings; variants with sunroof in demand

Written by Athik Saleh August 09, 2023 | 06:16 pm 1 min read

Hyundai EXTER received 40,000 bookings since price announcement (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has received over 50,000 bookings for its all-new micro-SUV, the EXTER, within a month of its debut in India. With 10,000 pre-orders before the launch, this means an impressive 40,000 bookings followed the price announcement that happened on July 10. Notably, 75% of total bookings were for sunroof variants, while a third of the total orders were for the AMT version.

EXTER competes with Tata Punch and Citroen C3

The Hyundai EXTER competes with the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the micro-SUV segment. It boasts projector headlamps with LED DRLs, sporty alloys, body cladding, and roof rails for a robust appearance. Inside, the cabin features a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a smart electric sunroof, and a segment-first dash cam with dual cameras.

The AMT variant has segment-first paddle shifter

Under the hood, the EXTER has the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Grand i10 NIOS. This four-cylinder motor delivers 82hp/113.8Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, with the latter offering a segment-first paddle shifter. Hyundai also provides a CNG version for eco-conscious customers. It is priced between Rs. 6-10 lakh (ex-showroom).

